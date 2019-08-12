Erie Gives Day officially underway

Erie Gives Day is officially underway as it is twice as nice this year.

For the first time ever, you can now go to the Susan Hirt Hagen Center for Transformational Philanthropy to drop off a check.

This is the kick-off to the two day event, which also has a special bonus. If you head over today, you can submit the name of your favorite non-profit for a chance to win the donation.

At the end, one ticket will randomly be selected in order to give one organization an even sweeter prize.

“We’re going to be grilling hot dogs and serving the public. We hope people come down and drop off checks. Tomorrow, Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. is our traditional Erie Gives Day where people can give online,” said Mike Batchelor, President, Erie Community Foundation.

If you’re looking to head down to donate a check, you have until 5 p.m. this afternoon to do so. Erie Gives Day will continue tomorrow where you can donate online or by phone from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m..