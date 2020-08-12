Erie Gives Day raises $6.29 million, breaking another record

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, it’s been another record breaking year for Erie Gives.

The 10th annual Erie Gives Day is an opportunity for the community to help local nonprofits.

This year, the organization raised almost $6.3 million thanks to more than 11,400 donors. Last year, the organization raised about $5.5 million.

The Erie Community Foundation supports more than 500 nonprofits in the Erie area. The foundation president says this year is more important than years past.

“We’re in close contact with nonprofits everyday, we run a competitive grant making program, and we’re pretty familiar with their needs and the needs of the clients that they serve. It’s a serious situation,” said Michael Batchelor, Erie Community Foundation.

This year, Erie Gives also secured a record breaking $400,000 in pro-rated matching funds.