Erie Gives Day smashes record for 11th year, raises more than $7 million for local nonprofits

The Erie Community Foundation has had another record breaking year, raising more than $7 million in donations this Erie Gives Day.
It’s the 11th year of Erie Gives Day, a day for Erie residents to give back to local nonprofits.
On average, each year the number of donations increases about half a million dollars.
The President of the Erie Community Foundation says employees answering phones spoke with a lot of first time donors.
“We really do our best to get the word out in the community. I think the nonprofits every year, they get better and better about cultivating their donations, so every year I think that happens more,” said Susannah Weis Frigon, president, Erie Community Foundation.
In 2020, about $6.3 million was raised on Erie Gives Day. This year, the number of donations increased by an additional half a million dollars.
The nonprofit with the largest amount of money donated was the Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, which was given more than $262,000.
The nonprofit with the largest number of individual donors was the Erie City Mission with 1,074 people donating in the 12 hour period.
Top five nonprofits:
- Foundation for Free Enterprise Education/Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week — $262,249
- Erie City Mission — $198,887
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania — $158,615
- Shriners Hospitals for Children – Erie — $147,121
- Wayside Presbyterian Church — $141,562
