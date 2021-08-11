Erie Gives Day smashes record for 11th year, raises more than $7 million for local nonprofits

The Erie Community Foundation has had another record breaking year, raising more than $7 million in donations this Erie Gives Day.

It’s the 11th year of Erie Gives Day, a day for Erie residents to give back to local nonprofits.

On average, each year the number of donations increases about half a million dollars.

The President of the Erie Community Foundation says employees answering phones spoke with a lot of first time donors.

“We really do our best to get the word out in the community. I think the nonprofits every year, they get better and better about cultivating their donations, so every year I think that happens more,” said Susannah Weis Frigon, president, Erie Community Foundation.

In 2020, about $6.3 million was raised on Erie Gives Day. This year, the number of donations increased by an additional half a million dollars.

The nonprofit with the largest amount of money donated was the Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, which was given more than $262,000.

The nonprofit with the largest number of individual donors was the Erie City Mission with 1,074 people donating in the 12 hour period.

Top five nonprofits:

Foundation for Free Enterprise Education/Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week — $262,249 Erie City Mission — $198,887 Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania — $158,615 Shriners Hospitals for Children – Erie — $147,121 Wayside Presbyterian Church — $141,562

Click here to view the nonprofit leaderboard.

