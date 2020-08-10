Erie Gives Day to take place on August 11th

The 10th annual Erie Gives Day is taking place on August 11th.

The Erie Community Foundation will take your phone calls and online pledges from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday August 11th.

Millions of dollars will be pledged in this one day annual event.

“I’d like for them to think about WQLN as maybe a donation partner and think about what WQLN has done in the last four months,” said Tom New, President and CEO of WQLN.

New stated that they immediately recruited teachers from all over the region from three counties and put them on television in the morning from 8 a.m. to noon.

