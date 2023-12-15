An Erie grad school student is sharing his experience of being in Israel in the early stages of the Israel-Hamas war.

Alex Welz said he arrived in Israel on October 6 and shortly after the war and conflict began. Welz said he initially discovered the magnitude of the events taking place informally from social media and everything from there became a scramble.

He said U.S. Representatives Mike Kelly and Cory Mills from Florida helped evacuate Americans out of Israel to bring them home.

“There was great concern and the problem is that everybody in the states was seeing the same horrifying footage and images coming out of Gaza and southern Israel and nobody knows what to do other than say get out of there and so being on the ground and working your way through that is a lot different than just hearing it through text,” Welz said.

Welz said he is still taking his classes for the grad program remotely.