Erie Greek Festival kicks off as a walk-thru/take-out event this year

The 33rd Annual Erie Greek Festival is happening now.

Chelsea Swift was live from outside the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church with more about what to expect this year.

Last year, the festival was drive-thru only due to the pandemic. This year, the Greek Festival is offering walk-thru or take-out.

Organizers say they hope by bringing customers out of their cars they will feel more part of the experience. 17 items are on the menu, including gyros, lamb dinners, Greek dogs and much more.

Organizers say next year they will return to the full festival with music and large crowds.

The Greek Fest kicks off today, Friday, July 9th from 12 to 7 p.m., and will take place again Saturday, July 10 from 12 to 7 p.m.

Visit facebook.com/events/850349582498789 for more information on the 33rd Annual Erie Greek Festival Panegyri.

