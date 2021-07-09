Erie Greek Festival kicks off as a walk-thru/take-out event

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced last years Erie Greek Festival to go drive-thru only, things are looking a little bit more normal this year.

Folks can get their favorite Greek foods like gyros and Greek dogs by actually getting out of their cars, but the event is still take out only.

Organizers hope this adds to the experience. They hope next year things will be fully back to normal, with the full festival and music,

Greek Fest continues until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 7:00 p.m.

