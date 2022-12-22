The doors at Greyhound Terminal at the Intermodal Center are now open once again.

With below freezing temperatures in the forecast, the Greyhound Terminal is open to visitors.

The Erie County Executive and representatives from the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) made the decision.

They say Greyhound no longer has staff working at the Erie terminal. However, now security from the Blasco Library will check in on the building.

Local leaders say the terminal will be open to passengers so people have a warm place to go during their travels.

“Greyhound is the tenant of this space that needs to be public. We’re not going to have residents of Erie or even visitors to Erie County locked out into the cold. This is something that if we have to get our solicitor teams involved with to make sure that our people are safe,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

The terminal will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.