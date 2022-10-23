The Erie Guild of Craftsmen held its annual Fall Craft Show at the Zem Zem Shrine Club this weekend.

The guild celebrated its 49th year as they welcomed countless vendors, sharing and selling their life’s work with others. The craft show featured a charity known as Santa’s Helpers, which consists of 30 craftsmen that make toys for needy children in the area.

Being a craftsman is a lot of work, said an organizer, who knows all too well the pride they feel when somebody buys their product.

“It is really a compliment when someone purchases something that I have made, or I watch other people purchase anything that anybody else has made. It is the absolute best,” said Patricia Casella, treasurer, Erie Guild of Craftsmen.

Casella said that opportunities like this help craftsmen grow beyond our local market.