Erie Gymnastics donates $10,000 to Police Athletic League

An organization that looks to build the relationship between children, the community and law enforcement has received a large donation.

Erie Gymnastics has made a donation to the Police Athletic League program (PAL). Erie Gymnastics announced in the Mayor’s Weekly News Conference they are donating $10,000 to PALS.

The money generated for this donation comes through the Stars and Stripes Gymnastic Invitational. Representatives from the PAL program explained that this money will help with different field trips, along with the summer camp.

The Erie County Fraternal Order of Police also announced a donation of $2,500 to PALS.