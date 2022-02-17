Erie ham radio operator charged for airing false weather emergencies

An Erie ham radio operator has been charged with broadcasting false weather emergencies.

61-year old Richard Wagner is accused of using radio frequencies to notify people of emergencies to alert listeners of false weather reports, like tornadoes and a series of threats.

The threats stem from other radio operators asking him to stop spreading false reports.

Wagner is being charged with 11 first degree misdemeanor counts of bomb threats and terroristic threats.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3rd.