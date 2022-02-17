Erie ham radio operator charged for airing false weather emergencies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Erie ham radio operator has been charged with broadcasting false weather emergencies.

61-year old Richard Wagner is accused of using radio frequencies to notify people of emergencies to alert listeners of false weather reports, like tornadoes and a series of threats.

The threats stem from other radio operators asking him to stop spreading false reports.

Wagner is being charged with 11 first degree misdemeanor counts of bomb threats and terroristic threats.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3rd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News