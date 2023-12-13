(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – A new investment into Erie County will lead the way for improvements at a local harbor.

A $682,000 contract was awarded to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Co. on Dec. 6 to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Erie Harbor, according to a Dec. 13 release.

The funding was given by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District. The purpose of dredging allows for “accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes and economic viability of U.S. waterways,” the release states.

“Lake Erie is a natural and economic treasure that serves as an integral part of Erie’s identity,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly. (PA-16).

“Through this work, we are supporting the use of the nation’s waterways and ports to strengthen supply chains, grow businesses and improve the infrastructure of Lake Erie and our surrounding areas.”

Lake approach channel and areas between the entrance piers at the harbor will be the main focus of dredging — that work is expected from mid-June through July 2024.

Around 100,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be mechanically dredged and placed in an authorized open lake placement area.

Dredging of Erie Harbor is now scheduled to be conducted by USACE every three to four years, depending on available funding.