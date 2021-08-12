Erie Harbor Pierhead Lighthouse featured in newly released Mid-Atlantic Lighthouse Forever Stamp collection

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Harbor Pierhead Lighthouse is part of the newly released Mid-Atlantic Lighthouse Forever Stamp collection.

The United States Postal Service released the stamps on Aug. 6, 2021.

The Erie Harbor Pierhead Lighthouse has been guiding sailors in Erie, Pa. for more than 150 years.

The pierhead is among the 5 lighthouses featured in the Mid-Atlantic Lighthouse series:

Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse in Annapolis, Maryland

Montauk Point Lighthouse in New York

Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse in Delaware

Navesink Lighthouse in New Jersey

Erie Harbor Pierhead Lighthouse in Erie, Pennsylvania

The late Howard Koslow (1924-2016) was the artist for these stamps, as well as, previous stamps in the lighthouse series. Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses were the last stamps he illustrated for the postal service.

You can purchase Mid-Atlantic Lighthouse Forever Stamps online here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists