Health experts in Erie are reacting to local COVID-19 cases and tonight they have some advice on how to stay healthy while celebrating the holidays with friends and family.

Medical professionals say they are seeing steady COVID-19 cases, but have growing concerns with another virus present.

Chief Nursing Officer Jim Donnelly of UPMC Hamot says he is seeing less severity of illness with COVID-19 cases and a stable number of hospitalizations. He says when people have a COVID finding it’s usually an incidental diagnosis.

“They’re there for something other than covid, we just happen to diagnose them with covid at that time,” said Jim Donnelly, chief nursing officer, UPMC Hamot.

The vaccine coordinator of LECOM says their cases are also relatively steady but over the last week they have seen a common and predictable spike.

“We had again this time after the holiday, and we did after some of that brisk weather that we had. We typically see, within a day or two, a spike in our community testing site where we have our test to treat location,” said Jim Caputo, vaccine coordinator, LECOM.

As covid cases remain steady for both hospitals, they have a growing concern of influenza with covid.

“They are producing increases in emergency room volumes and other activity inside the hospital,” said Donnelly.

“Even if someone indicates as negative for covid or not detected for covid, we still have a very, very sharp increase in flu cases,” said Caputo.

A local infectious disease specialist says people should also be aware of RSV mixing with COVID-19 and influenza. He refers to this as a “tripledemic.”

“Even though RSV and flu are making the news, covid is still causing more hospitalizations than the other two. It is very possible that flu will overtake that as the surge of influenza continues,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, infectious disease specialist.

The medical professionals say people should continue washing their hands, testing, wearing a mask in large crowds, and social distancing when possible.