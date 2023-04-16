On your walks and tours through Presque Isle, have you ever stopped and thought about what kinds of vegetation grows plants are growing around you?

That’s what one group took time to do Sunday morning.

Leah Wolfe, an experienced herbalist, led people on a walk through the park. Highlighting plants that may be used to create ink, medicine, textiles, tools and more that people may unknowingly pass on each visit.

“There’s also emerging uses of plants for emerging diseases. Just coming out of the pandemic it was really interesting to try and learn, as an herbalist, or during a zombie apocalypse, what medicine would I use when I didn’t have anything else,” said Leah Wolfe, herbalist and folk artist.

Wolfe will be hosting many more walks like this one throughout the year. More information is available on the Trillium Center website.