The nationwide investigation involving “SWAT” calls across the country continues.

One of these fake calls was to the Erie School District involving an alleged shooter incident. “Swatting” is disturbing schools and starting to raise conversations about cyber security and safety.

A recent lockdown at a local school was one of many in the commonwealth and is now being investigated across the nation. But what exactly is “swatting?”

“It’s a fake call that is made to law enforcement informing them about an imminent danger that is not correct or not true,” said Christopher Mansour, Ph.D., assistant professor of cybersecurity at Mercyhurst University.

These calls can be generated in multiple ways.

“There’s a lot of tools that are available over the web, the dark web and the actual web. These tools, like bad actors out there, have nothing other than looking for these tools, leveraging them and wreaking havoc or causing harm,” Mansour went on to say.

The Erie Police chief said before people make these calls, they take steps to avoid detection which makes it difficult to track and locate.

“There are sometimes indicators that the dispatch center picks up on, and they’ll tell us that there’s something unusual with the call,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police Department.

Callers attempt to use computer screens as their shied but can be charged with misuse of a 911 system if found.

“It’s like going into a movie theatre and yelling fire. It’s causing panic unduly, unnecessary. It puts first responders in danger,” Chief Spizarny said.

A cyber security expert said that although the recent event was nationwide, swatting can happen to individual households so it’s important to guard your personal information.

“You don’t know who you’re talking to when you’re playing games. People could be around the world. So, stop over-sharing information because you might never know when you might be the victim of a swatting call,” Christopher Mansour explained.

Mansour also said that there’s no way to stop these calls.

The nationwide investigation is still ongoing. On Thursday, New York State Police said that there were a series of swatting incidents across New York.