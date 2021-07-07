Erie High continues their search for a head football coach

Erie Public Schools board of directors have paused discussions to appoint a head football coach.

The met this afternoon to address topics, including the head coaching position.

Because they were unable to reach a decision on whom to hire, they continued to table the discussion.

One school board director, Dr. Tyler Titus, said they are developing a committee so more staff can weigh in on the decision.

“I think it’s important to note that the applicants who qualified under the contract, the way it’s written, have decided to withdraw,” Dr. Titus said. “And then they’re re-applying so that it’s more of an equitable approach, which I think speaks a lot to the character of those two people.”

Dr. Titus said the two applicants for head coach are working to set an example.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list