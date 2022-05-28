On Friday, Erie High School hosted a Signing Day for the students in the Career and Educational Program.

The students in attendance signed ceremonial letters of intent to commit to entering the workforce.

The CTE Program includes pre-engineering, machining, auto mechanics, and marketing.

The class of 2022 has had an unconventional experience through their education while navigating through the pandemic.

These students are now looking forward to what is next.

“It’s all coming so fast. They year’s been fast. Really happy about graduating and getting hired in a field that I’m good in which really makes me proud,” said Owen Joslin, Erie High Student.

Erie High stresses the importance of vocational education. They said that closing the skills gap will help secure the future of our community.