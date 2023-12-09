A local high school is lighting up its front yard with handmade Christmas displays by their students.

“Tech the Halls” at Erie High School displays roughly 6,000 lights that are synchronized to holiday music.

Students involved in their career and technical education programs including engineering, marketing, computer programming, and more had a hand in creating the display.

The purpose of the project is to teach students valuable trade and life skills.

The theme of this year’s display is “all aboard” and people can tune in to the school’s student-built radio station 101.1 FM to watch the lights move alongside the holiday music.