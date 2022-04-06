A City of Erie spokesperson confirmed to JET 24 Action News that the suspect in Tuesday’s school shooting has turned himself into police.

Erie Police have confirmed that the victim was shot at least three times. They have identified the weapon as a nine millimeter handgun.

Erie School District officials have also acknowledged the school does not have metal detectors.

At Erie High School, classes have been canceled for the rest of the week. The Erie School Board is currently looking into ways in which security can be improved around the school.

In the aftermath of the shooting at Erie High School, the Erie School Board and Administration are working together to improve security measures.

“We’ve been aware of heightened concern that the administration has been telling us that wanding is inadequate. We all recognize that there is a need to move in that direction,” said John Harkins, Vice President of Erie School Board.

Erie School Board is having an executive session on April 6. Later on in April the board hopes to finalize plans to address incidents like this recent shooting.

“We were bringing into focus with every work session we’ve had in the last two or three months. Which specific product, and I know the administration has one in mind, but they haven’t discussed it with us, and this intervened. That’s going to take place very soon,” said Harkins.

Lorah added that the suspect fled the scene on April 5 around 9:30 a.m. after allegedly shooting another student.

According to Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz, the suspect is under 15-yers-old.

Erie Police Department Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said that the addition of metal detectors at City Hall has improved security.

“We were able to secure City Hall much better than it was and provide security at the main entrance with metal detectors and we’re pleased with the results of the security overhaul at this time,” said Rick Lorah, Erie Police Deputy Chief.