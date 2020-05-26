Erie High School hands out diplomas in small groups over the span of two days

The Erie School District is handing out diplomas to graduating seniors. Erie High School seniors are graduating in small groups over the course of two days.

Students are allowed to bring a limited number of guests into the auditorium to celebrate their achievement.

It might not have been the graduation that Erie High School seniors were dreaming of, but the class of 2020 has been given the chance to walk across the auditorium stage.

Students and parents are now being given a specific day and time for the small individual ceremonies.

“Appreciate what the parents and family members are having to do cause this is a small, little celebration for a huge event and we just wish we could do more for them,” said Tom Spagel, Erie School Board Director.

Erie High graduates who received their diplomas today are saying that though this was not the ceremony they were expecting, they’re glad that family and friends were able to see them walk across the stage.

“It was just an honor just to be able to have my diploma with both of my parents here and just being able to you know have something,” said Tyliq Krocket, Erie High School Graduate.

Another graduate said that the small ceremony was needed to acknowledge her four years of hard work.

“Having my mom and my parents see me walk across the stage to see that I achieved my four years of high school so that was the only big thing I was really worried about. The only thing I wanted to do was walk the stage and make them proud,” said Jaiden Cadule, Erie High School Graduate.

Another graduate said that she wished she could have her graduation ceremony be like the previous years.

“Really special I had wished it was like the other ones like last year and the year before that, but at least we get to do it,” said Mariella Burgos, Erie High School Graduate.

Over 400 Erie High School Seniors will receive their diploma this week.