Parents got a first hand look at the new security upgrades at Erie High School.

This comes three weeks after a student allegedly shot another student inside the building.

The question remains, do parents feel better about their children returning to the classroom?

When those students return to in person learning, there will be a number of new security upgrades.

The open house for the Erie High School parents showed off the schools new metal detectors, procedures, and policies put in place three weeks after a school shooting.

“This is important because the families need to know what their students will be walking back into. They need to feel secure and trust us in knowing that they are sending their students back to a safe and orderly school environment,” said Donald Orlando, Erie High School Principal.

Some parents we talked to said that the school should have always had metal detectors.

“Now, it had to take something serious like this to get them back in, and I said if anything happened to my sons, that I would get a lawyer and sue the school district,” said Ruth Blystone, Erie High Parent.

The school district was not letting cameras inside for the open house. We do know that the district gave parents a presentation before allowing them a closer look inside the classrooms.

Another parent said that the open house was very informative.

“They went over all the safety things that they have changed and put it into place with metal detectors and the different door locks on the classrooms and different things they have done to improve the safety of the kids,” said Tracey Bittner, Erie High Parent.

Bittner added that the meeting put her mind at ease.

“If anything was to happen in the future they would be safe,” said Bittner.

Seniors will be returning to the building on May 3. Juniors will be returning on May 4.

Sophomores will be returning on May 5. Freshmen will be back in the building on May 6.