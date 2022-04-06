Erie Public School District is working on implementing a plan to bring students and staff back safely inside the classroom.

Parents are sharing how confident they feel the plan will be to ensure safety for all individuals in the building.

Erie Public School released a statement on April 5 stating that they would release detailed information about the return to school plan in the coming days.

Parents of students at Erie High School shared their thoughts on the plan.

“I’m very confident with the backlash they’re getting for things that might even be out of their control. You can’t enforce parenting,” said Kelly Herberle, Parent of Erie High School Student.

Some parents are confident that the school district has the best interest of their students and staff. Other parents are having different feelings.

As far as the school board itself coming up with a plan, I’m not very confident. I have absolute confidence in the schools themselves. I feel like everybody in the school, the staff, the teachers, the administrators in the schools are all there for the right reasons. I feel like the school board itself is not necessarily making the right decisions,” said a parent in the Erie School District.

Police presence and metal detectors have been requested while others said they would rather use the money to improve the school’s atmosphere. Parents of students share how they would like the community to respond to prevent future tragic incidents.

“I would love to see the community come together and support the schools. I feel like there’s so much going against the schools, especially in the last day,” said a parent in the Erie School District.

“The community needs to stop bashing Erie High and start getting behind them,” Heberle said.

Erica Erwin of Erie Public Schools said that the district is continuing to work with district police and local law enforcement in the ongoing investigation. They are in the process of developing a comprehensive plan for the safe return of students and staff.