Erie High School receives $26 million in renovations

School is out for the summer, but renovations totaling $26 million have begun at Erie High School.

These renovations to the entire north side of the school were approved by the school board back in February. Renovations started in March before students were done with school, and the work will continue into the summer and beyond.

These are the first major renovations in the history of the building, according to Neal Brokman, executive director of operations for Millcreek School District.

“Other than when the building was built, and then some minor things along the way, and then obviously the bigger project for the infill classroom sometime in the [19]70s, this building is basically original to when it was erected in the [19]60s,” said Brokman.

Erie High’s renovations are expected to take at least 18-20 months. They are one of many schools being renovated this summer, according to Brokman.

“Renovations at Wilson as a result of the fire that happened,” he said. “And we have boiler plant upgrades going into 12 of our buildings, so we have the HVAC company going in and ‘retubing the boilers.'”

By August, the north side of the building will not be at full capacity, but those rooms will have working ventilation, unlike the previous school year.

“So, come the beginning of the school year,” Brokman said, “students who were in marketing, students who were in engineering, and the students who occupy these spaces will be able to come back in their real rooms because we will have a brand new HVAC system installed.”

Brokman added that Strong Vincent Middle School will get a new paved sidewalk around the school, but that won’t be constructed until closer to the end of summer.

