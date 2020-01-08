Erie High School seniors had chance to have their voices heard by Erie County officials

Students at Erie High School had a chance to speak out about the change they would like to see.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember, members of the police department, and the District Attorney all joined together to talk to high school seniors about what changes they’d like to see in the community.

One of the ideas voiced by the students included having more events between the police department and families in the city.

Those speaking to the students explained that conversations like this not only help to build trust with the youth, but it gives law enforcement a chance to think before they head out to the street.

The officers will head out to continue these conversations next month when they head to East Middle School.