Now that the suspect in the Erie High School shooting has turned himself in to police, the investigation into the shocking attack moves forward.

At the same time, the Erie School District and school board are working with the teachers union to come up with a plan to protect students and faculty.

According to the Erie County District Attorney, the suspect is an Erie High School student under the age of 15.

He is currently held in the Edmund L. Thomas Center and faces charges including attempted homicide as well as reckless endangerment.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Erie School Board continued to discuss how to improve security measures, meeting for an executive session on Wednesday, April 6.

School board members said they planned to implement changes in the next several weeks so students and faculty across the district feel safe in the classroom.