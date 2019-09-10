Erie High School student facing charges for attempting to grab gun from Erie School District Police Officer

An Erie High School student is facing charges after he allegedly grabbed the gun of a Erie School District Police Officer.

20-year-old Mustefa Kalin reportedly snatched the gun, and then was tackled by a police officer Friday afternoon.

Kalin also reportedly punched a behavioral specialist in the face in a separate incident in class earlier that day.

The high school student was arraigned on ten charges. The Erie Public School District issued the following statement regarding the charges.

“Our officers are fully trained in the best practices of weapon retention. The holsters they wear are equipped with locking mechanisms that prevent any unauthorized person from taking possession of the officers weapon.”

The statement continued, “We are committed to the safety of our staff, students, and building visitors and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who assaults an officer or staff member or who attempts to disarm an officer in any way.”