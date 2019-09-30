Erie High School students design and donate custom dog houses for homeless animals at Erie Humane Society







Juniors and Seniors in Mike Trippe’s Shop class at Erie High School will award custom-built dog houses to homeless animals residing at the Erie Humane Society.

The dog houses will be presented to the shelter on Tuesday, October 1st at 12:30 p.m., at the Erie Humane Society.

As part of a class project, students collaborated to design blueprints for the dog houses, and then worked together to construct the houses from their plans.

These aren’t your average dog houses. The students worked hard combining durability with creativity in their designs, and incorporated unique features into the final products including front porches, asymmetrical roofs, and decks perfect for sunbathing.

Their intent is to do something nice for homeless animals in need and send select shelter dogs to their forever homes with one of these custom built houses; a special place of their own, to enjoy with their family.