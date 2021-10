The front lawn of a local high school turned into a graveyard.

Students at Erie High School put together a Halloween light show for people to enjoy.

Similar to their annual Christmas show, drivers can pull over and set their radio to a certain channel. The music and lights synchronize to create one spooky display.

The show runs nightly.

