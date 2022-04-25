In just one week Erie High School will begin welcoming students back after the shooting that took place on April 5.

The school district will be holding an open house this Wednesday to help ease the minds of students and parents.

They will go through the newly installed metal detectors and the Erie High School principal will walk them through all of the new security updates since the shooting.

“As much as we tried to plan in which we are planning every single day, we’ve gone to the middle schools to see how they’re taking doing this process of the metal detectors and see how to get students in as quickly as possible. So we’re talking all those best practices, bringing them up here to the high school, but we know it’s not gonna be perfect at first,” said Don Orlando, Erie High School Principal.

Students will be returning to the high school in a staggered schedule beginning with the seniors on May 2.