Work continues at Erie High School this week to make facade improvements and to install security equipment in the wake of last week’s school shooting.

Work crews are removing marble facing from the columns along the front entrance of the school.

The plans call for covering the lower levels of the columns with a porcelain product that is resistant to weather and vandalism.

That work continues as plans are made to install walk-through metal detectors and other security measures in the school.

This will require students to learn from home after Easter break until the work is finished.