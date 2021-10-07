Erie High School welding club holds Halloween-themed yard sale

The Erie High School welding club is raising money while getting into the Halloween spirit.

On Thursday, they were selling Halloween-themed decorations they designed.

Every two years, the welding students go to Chicago for an international manufacturing show. The four-day trip cost between $8,000 to $10,000.

“Due to COVID and school being shut down, we didn’t have a lot of product to be able to do our normal fundraising events. We asked to have a yard sale and here we are,” said Donna Bastian, Welding Instructor at Erie High School.

Bastian says this is also a great way for students to show off their hard work and skills.

