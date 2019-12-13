Erie High School’s second “Royal Christmas” set to kick off

Holiday lights are on the minds of students at Erie High School. They are all hard at work to premiere the second year of their “Royal Christmas” light display.

The light display will kick off Friday at 6:00pm. There will be Christmas carols sang by students and hot chocolate served in the lobby for the premiere of this event. The light show includes 30,000 lights that are synchronized to holiday music. Students worked for months on the project for people in the city to enjoy.

“We’ve been planning this since October actually making all the props and stuff has taken months. Lots of hours on end programming and making and testing and making sure everything works so its a lot of effort that goes into it.” said Nathan Burge, a student at Erie High School.

The “Royal Christmas” light display will run every night from 6:00pm-10:00pm.