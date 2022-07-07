(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A recent hearing was held for the alleged shooter of the Erie High School shooting.

Fifteen-year-old Jim’mare Crosby was charged as an adult in the April 5 Erie High School shooting.

Crosby agreed to be transferred from the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center to Erie County Prison on a $100,000 cash bond.

Crosby appeared before an Erie County judge on Wednesday June 29 where it was decided he will continue to be held in Erie County Prison as the judge deems it appropriate.