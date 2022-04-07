A suspect has turned himself in after a non-fatal shooting at Erie High School.

The victim, an Erie High student, was reportedly shot three times.

Late afternoon Wednesday, the suspect turned himself in to authorities at the Erie Police Department accompanied by counsel.

According to the Erie County District Attorney, the suspect is an Erie High School student under the age of 15. The suspect is being held at the Edmund L. Thomas Center.

Erie Police said the suspect is facing numerous charges.

“As far as the gun and everything, that’s part of an ongoing investigation. The individual was charged with obviously attempted homicide and other gun related charges at this time, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

According to Erie Police, the juvenile suspect has a hearing scheduled for Friday morning.