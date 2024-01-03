One Erie High student was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being stabbed on an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) bus that was transporting students home from school.

Erie police responded to calls for a stabbing victim near the intersection of Cherry and Peach streets. Students outside of the bus said the incident was a result of a fight that escalated quickly.

Students remained on the bus until a separate bus arrived, which they were then transferred to after being questioned by police.

The victim was taken by Emergycare to an Erie hospital, but the age, gender and severity of injuries are unknown at this time.

Police could be seen with flashlights searching the bus’ interior and said they were continuing to investigate the situation.