With the recent shooting that took place at Erie High School on April 5, the question remains, how secure is Erie High School?

Parents are sharing their safety concerns after the incident and are asking what the district is doing to keep students safe from future incidents. This, while students shared their reactions as they heard gunfire ring out inside of the school.

Here is more on how students and parents are reacting to this shooting.

Students of Erie High School are recalling the moments when they heard shots inside a classroom.

Parents are wondering what steps will be taken now to prevent incidents like this one from taking place again.

Students of Erie High School went into lockdown on Tuesday after shots were fired around 9:20 a.m. inside of the building.

“We were contacted about an active shooter at the school here. They believe the shooter had fled the school before our arrival,” said Andrew Hacke, Trooper, Troop E Erie, Public Information Officer.

This incident resulted in a student being injured and rushed to a local hospital.

Students of Erie High School recalled the moments they heard the firearm go off inside of the school.

“Cops found shells on the floor. It kind of made me more nervous, but I just stayed calm and went through the whole thing,” said Michael Cox, Student at Erie High School.

“We just ran behind the desk and we stayed there. We were telling jokes to each other and saying funny stuff so we wouldn’t get worked up or anything,” said Isabella Cox, Student at Erie High School.

Parents we spoke to shared what safety measures they hope will be implemented in the future.

“I think they should put the metal detectors back in cause they took them out last year, well whenever, but they took them out,” said Ruth Blystone, Parent of Erie High School Student.

“Metal detectors should be implicated into this school for as many kids as there are in this school,” said Mary Bardo, Parent of Erie High School Student.

The superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools, Brian Polito, said they are working on a comprehensive plan for students and staff to return to school safely.