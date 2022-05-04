The first class of students at Erie High returned to the classroom Wednesday, after having classes cancelled for a month.

With new security measures in place, students in 12th grade returned to school. The move is in response to a shooting inside the school when a student allegedly shot another student on April 5.

Students had to make their way through newly installed metal detectors, just one of the many safety measures put in place.

“We were able to get the kids through this morning in about 6 minutes, which is great for the first time we do this. We’ll continue to refine things as we bring more kids back this week, and hopefully we’ll be back to normal by next week sometime,” said Superintendent Brian Polito, Erie’s Public Schools.

The 11th grade class returns Thursday, followed by the other classes in a staggered format.