Erie High to play final Friday evening home game before switching to Saturday afternoon home schedule

Friday night’s Erie High football game at Veterans Memorial Stadium will be their last evening game of the year.

This comes two weeks after a fight in the stands led to a panic.

The fight took place in the second half of the game against Cathedral Prep.

This fight forced officials to call the game early.

“I’m just excited that they get to play again cause they are a bunch of good kids and my sons are seniors this year and we support the Erie school system,” said Melissa Hannah, Erie Resident.

“It’s upsetting when they are blaming the kids when it’s not the kids, it was people in the stands, and our kids are getting punished for it. It’s not fair,” said Mary Amatangelo, Erie Resident.

The Erie High Royals will play the rest of their home games on Saturday afternoons.

