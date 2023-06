The Erie School District announced Thursday night that Erie High will utilize EMTA busses this upcoming school year.

The district said parents should reach out to EMTA customer service to find which route is best for them.

All parents will also need to request a bus pass online as new requests must be completed each school year.

The district added that for the 2023, 2024 school year, the parent responsibility zone is two miles for students grades 9-12.