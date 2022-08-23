It’s the first time that an Erie hiking spot will be designated as a 2022 Great Greenway Trail.

The Four Mile Creek Trail at the Wintergreen Gorge will receive the honor.

Each year the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Planning Association chooses great places in a variety of categories. The Great Greenway Trail is one of those.

One reason this trail was chosen as the winner because of its accessibility for walkers, bicyclists, and hikers of all ages and abilities.

“And not only can you see the gorge there but you have access to fishing spots along the way. You have access to signage that tells you some of the historical development of the gorge, and there’s wetlands to learn about the natural features of it along the way,” said Pamela Shellenberger, AICP, Chair of Great Places in PA Program.

She said that the planning commission is still waiting to find out how Erie would like to receive its certificate of recognition.