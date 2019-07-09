Erie holds amnesty week to help individuals behind on child support payments

People in Erie behind on their child support payments are able to come forward this week to resolve their dues.

Now through Friday July 12, the city of Erie is allowing individuals to catch up with payments and have any outstanding arrest warrents lifted as part of amnesty week taking place at the Erie County Domestic Relations office.

Otherwise, if arrested on a bench warrant, the city can arrest individuals where they will reside for up to 72 hours while awaiting a hearing.

Call 451-6120 for more information on the amnesty week program.