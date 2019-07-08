Erie holds second Poor People’s March to empower one another

Members of the community are gathering to empower one another and use their voice to call for equality.

Community members who take part in the march want to keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive and raise the awareness of empowering one another for social and political change.

People gathered together at the Martin Luther King Center for the second Poor People’s March to help lift one another out of poverty. Activists gathered from all across Pennsylvania, some from near and far to use their voice for change in the future ahead.

They marched from the Martin Luther King Center, down West 6th Street to Perry Square, where people listened to a series of speakers and their ideals for the future ahead.

“I’d like to see people treat people better around here. It’s not about black and white, rich and poor, but people. This is the community and people need to accept that,” said Ondra Carr, Erie resident.