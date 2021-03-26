Erie Home and Garden Expo kicks off at Bayfront Convention Center

As the weather warms up and things are slowly getting back to normal, many people are looking to get a head start on those spring renovations.

From remodeling the kitchen to buying a new grill, the Erie Home and Garden Expo is the place to be. Vendors say the warm weather is a good sign for business. Many people say they’ve been looking forward to the expo.

“I think it helps you compare prices because as everyone knows, renovations are expensive. So, you want to get the best bang for your buck.” said Jennifer Bernet.

L.M. Wander and Sons on Peach Street has seen a backlog of appointments because so many people looking to do renovations for them. The great weather means great business. Dana Copeland says a lot of people are looking to get their yards in shape this year.

“Our books are filling up fast, the phones are ringing off the hook, so it has definitely been a great beginning of the year.” Copeland said.

Bauer Specialty sells gutters, roofs, insulation and siding. After such an icy winter, they say that business has been good.

“It seems as though appointments are picking up quite a bit. We are seeing a lot more activity than we typically do during the spring, which is a great sign.” said Chris King. King says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, business has been stable over the past year.

N-Hance of Erie sells and refinishes kitchen cabinets. Employees say the home remodeling market is on fire right now. They are booked out until July.

“With everyone staying at home through the pandemic, it has become almost as if they are tired of looking at their kitchens, so our phones ring.” said Ryan James.

Friday was the first day of the expo.

The show on Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say this year because of the pandemic, they are limiting capacity and spreading out the vendors.