Preparations for the Erie Home and Garden Expo are underway at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Spring has sprung inside the Bayfront Convention Center showroom with exhibits to show different methods to improve your home.

Those in attendance for this year’s expo could expect to see a new feature called the “Backyard Bungalow” that takes a shed and turns it into a backyard escape, half is an office set up and the other half is an exercise room.

Promoters said they were excited to be back in action with their fifth expo.

“It is so great to be walking around, no snow on the ground. This is our fifth show this year after the pandemic. Attendance has been strong at every show, so a lot of people are really excited about coming out, getting off of the couch and actually seeing each other’s faces and talking. It’s just really great to be around,” said Mark Concilla, Show Promoter.

The event will take place March 25- 27, 2022. For more information, click here.