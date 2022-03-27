March 27 was the last day for the 2022 Erie Home and Garden Expo.

The event began on March 25 with more than 130 local vendors offering a variety of sales and services in time for spring.

Mark Concilla, the show promoter from Erie Promotions, said that this annual event is a great opportunity for people to show local all in one place.

Concilla said that the show this year had a great turnout and was very beneficial for local business owners.

“Everybody that came out, they were very interested. The vendors were able to talk to a lot of people and book their appointments and things for the upcoming spring,” said Mark Concilla, Show Promoter.

