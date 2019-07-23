Erie home to Lake Effect Cryotherapy

The rise of cryotherapy has been significant over the last couple of years. Since 2017, Erie has been home to Lake Effect Cryotherapy.

The business started from the personal experience Karen Henning had using the organic treatment. Henning was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and only found relief when using cryotherapy, after making the drive to Akron, Ohio.

Since then, Henning and her husband have been offering the treatment here, adding it brings them joy to see the treatments helping Erie residents.

“It’s rewarding everyday to watch people come in and some feel relief. It’s an amazing thing for me to watch over and over again,” said Karen Henning, Owner, Lake Erie Cryotherapy.

You can find out more about Lake Effect Cryotheraphy on their website.