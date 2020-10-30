Erie Homecoming 2020: Final day to learn how to invest in the Erie community

The first day of Erie Homecoming has come to an end.

During last night’s discussion about establishing the future heroes of our region, our Yoselin Person served as a moderator.

The panelists gave an overview of the work the United Way is doing and how they created a nationally recognized community school model right here in Erie.

The two day event will pick back up around 11 a.m. this morning for a series called “Avengers: How Erie Insurance is leading the way.”

CEO Timothy NeCastro of Erie Insurance will speak today about his personal experience, as well as, why Erie is so important to him.

This day two event will have the third annual live “Demo Day,” which is a Shark Tank presentation. Six business owners will have six minutes to pitch about their company on stage. The audience will get a chance to see some startup companies in our region.

Erie Philharmonic, ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum and Erie Playhouse will appear at today’s event.

The Erie Homecoming event will be closing with a candid round table with around a dozen Young Erie Professionals. They will discuss why they’ve decided to make Erie their home.

“For us, it’s just a chance to showcase all of the great work and to hopefully instill some confidence in the community and in the economy,” said Brett Wiler, director of capital formation, Erie Regional Chamber.

You can still purchase your tickets to tune in to the event here.