Erie Homecoming 2020 returns to Erie this week virtually.

The two day event will be hosted on Zoom due to the pandemic.

Erie Homecoming gives attendees the opportunity to learn how they can invest in the Erie region.

Erie’s “Black Wall Street” a non-profit organization known for improving black businesses will be featured in this year’s homecoming.

“They’ve helped me by connecting me with resources. If someone is looking for a nail teach or a boutique, that’s black owned and they’ve connected customers of their clients to me through their organization,” said Alexandria Ellis, Owner of She Vintage.

To learn more about other featured guests, tune in tomorrow morning, October 28th to Good Morning Erie beginning at 5 a.m.