Erie Homecoming 2020: ‘Wonder Woman’ to focus on investing in small businesses that empower the Erie community

Are you ready for “Erie Homecoming 2020: Economic Evolution?”

One part of homecoming will be a theme called “Wonder Woman.” It will feature Fran Seegull, the executive director of a group called U.S. Impact Investing Alliance.

Fran Seegull says the focus is to invest in small businesses that would empower the Erie community.

“The real superheroes of Erie are the community members themselves,” said Fran Seegull, executive director, U.S. Impact Investing Alliance.

Fran Seegull says she’s seeing communities around the country coming together to invest in small businesses and economic resilience. Erie happens to be the leading model.

“Especially in light of the pandemic and the events of this year, it has become distressingly clear far too many places in the United States, those ecosystems have been under invested in for years,” said Seegull.

She says Erie represents an evolution in what it means to invest with intention and for community impact.

Private investors, government and nonprofit organizations are coming to Erie to do the work.

Seegull believes sharing her ideas and experience at homecoming will empower local communities.

The executive director of the U.S. Impact Investing Alliance also says she’s witnessing growing calls for an entirely reimagined economic system.

We’ve been from the hills of the uneven recovery from the great recession in 2008. There continues to be the deepening of wealth, income, racial and gender inequality.

“Bridging those divides and reimagining our economy, especially our local economies, needs to include communities like Erie,” said Seegull.

This week will we continue our coverage of Erie Homecoming and next we will be talking with a few speakers from the Young Erie Professionals.